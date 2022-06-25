Left Menu

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch SES-22 C-band communications satellite next week

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 25-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 18:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
SpaceX will be launching a C-band communications satellite for SES, a Luxembourg-based satellite operator, next week. SES-22 will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX's Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on June 29, 2022 at 5:04 pm.

Built by Thales Alenia Space, SES-22 is the first SES C-band satellite dedicated to freeing up the lower 300 MHz of the C-band spectrum, enabling wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the United States.

According to the satellite operator, SES-22 is expected to start operations by early August 2022. It will operate in the 135 degrees West orbital slot and will deliver TV and radio to millions of American homes and provide other critical data transmission services.

This launch is part of a broader FCC program to clear a portion of the C-band spectrum to enable wireless operators to deploy 5G services across the contiguous US (CONUS). To meet the FCC's deadline of clearing the C-band spectrum across the US, SES has ordered six satellites to provide the necessary capacity for our existing customers. SES-18, SES-19, SES-20, SES-21 and SES-22

