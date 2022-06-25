Copper age weapons, pottery found in UP's Mainpuri

Weapons made of copper and pieces of pottery dating back to 1600-2000 BC were found in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, an official of the Archaeological Survey of India said.

The objects found in Ganeshpura village of Kurawali tehsil belong to chalcolithic period or copper age, said ASI's Superintending Archaeologist of Agra Circle Raj Kumar Patel. He said the ochre colour pottery, anthromorphic figures and the copper weapons were found in a field by a farmer on June 10.

''Initially, he tried to hide these thinking that he got some precious objects,'' the official said, adding that police and the local administration recovered the objects from him later. Patel said, ''We stayed for about eight days in the village and carried out a scientific investigation of the field from where the objects were found.'' ''It was found that the weapons and other objects found are 3800-4000 years old and belong to the chalcolithic or copper age. The weapons are of made pure copper,'' he added.

The weapons include swords measuring up to one metre and harpoons of several types. "One of the harpoons has four edges,'' said Patel.

Looking at the size of the weapons, these must have been used by warriors or army, he said.

''We have also found pieces of pottery of ochre colour," he said.

ASI spokesperson Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said such objects are often found in the Ganga-Yamuna doab.

He added, ''Our investigation is on and only after proper investigation, we would be able to speak more on the findings,'' he said.

