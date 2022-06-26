Kerala CM's official residence to have a cowshed

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 21:11 IST
Cliff House, known as the seat of power in Kerala, will soon have a new structure as the current resident of the sprawling bungalow - Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family - has decided to build a cowshed on its premises.

Kerala Public Works Department (PWD), which maintains the official residence built in 1939, has granted sanction for the structure.

The order issued by the PWD says Rs 42.90 lakh has been sanctioned for reconstruction of a damaged compound wall and the construction of the cattle shed.

The Chief Engineer (buildings) furnished the detailed estimate for the construction based on the 2018 DSR (district scheduled rate), it said.

Cliff House had been the official residence of Diwan Peshkar of Devaswom Affairs during the rule of the royals in Travancore kingdom.

Since 1957, it has been the official residence of many Chief Ministers, including the first Chief Minister of the State and Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad.

K Karunakaran, E K Nayanar, V S Achuthanandan and Oommen Chandy were also occupants of Cliff House when they were Chief Ministers.

