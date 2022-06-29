Left Menu

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join NATO - Stoltenberg

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-06-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 00:20 IST
Turkey has agreed to support Finland's and Sweden's bids for NATO membership, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO," he told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid.

"Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism," he added.

