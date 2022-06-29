Maha: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Palghar; no casualties

A fire broke out at a chemical unit in the industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted at the unit located in Boisar MIDC around 12.30 am on Wednesday, following which the fire brigade was pressed into service, the official from the Palghar police control room said. No one was injured in the fire, which was doused after a five-hour operation around 5.30 am, he said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

According to locals, thick smoke and flames were seen in the premises and foul smell spread in the area due to the blaze.

