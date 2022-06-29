Tusker tramples teen in Mayurbhanj

A 19-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, an official said.

A herd of 23 elephants from neighbouring Jharkhand had sneaked into the Dudhiani forest range, the officer said.

Nilamani Sankhial had gone to the Bala forest in Karanjia division when the elephant attacked him, according to the forest official.

Sankhial succumbed to his injuries on the way to the sub-divisional hospital.

A team of forest officials has been deployed to chase away the elephants.

