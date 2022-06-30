Left Menu

Areca and coconut prices

  Country:
  • India

Following are Thursday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 51000 to Rs 54500 model Rs 53500 New Supari : Rs 38000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 41000 Koka : Rs 20000 to Rs 24500 model Rs 23000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

