Telangana gives eco-tourism hard sell

Telangana government plans to promote eco-tourism in a big way in the State through Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

The government recently allocated Rs.750 crore in the budget for the financial year 2022-23 towards development of “Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit” (Medigadda Barrage, Kannepally Pump House, Kaleswaram Temple, Annaram Barrage, Annaram Water Canal, Sundilla Barrage and Yellampally Reservoir) the works on which are under design stage, an official release said on Friday.

The government has also proposed recently to the Union Tourism Ministry for developing some other new projects scheme under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Schemes for consideration with an estimated project cost of Rs.473 crore.

As per the information from the Tourism Corporation, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Telangana is growing. As many as 3.2 lakh foreigners visited the State before the pandemic during year 2019 - 2020.

The government plans to develop eco-tourism in a big way as per the vision of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, the release added.

