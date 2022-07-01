Heavy rains lash parts of Gujarat; two killed in Anand, low-lying areas inundated

Left Menu

Very heavy rains lashed parts of Anand, Surat and Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday, leaving two people dead, flooding low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear, officials said.The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rainfall for most parts of the state for the next five days, with heavy to very heavy showers in some isolated pockets during this period.Borsad taluka of Anand district received torrential rains measuring 208 mm between 10 pm on Thursday and 6 am on Friday, leaving two persons and several livestock dead, the district administration said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:06 IST
The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rainfall for most parts of the state for the next five days, with heavy to very heavy showers in some isolated pockets during this period.

Borsad taluka of Anand district received torrential rains measuring 208 mm between 10 pm on Thursday and 6 am on Friday, leaving two persons and several livestock dead, the district administration said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in to aid in the relief and rescue operation, especially in villages that were flooded, it said.

''Two men drowned in water bodies in Borsad taluka due to heavy rainfall received during the night and Friday morning. The deceased were identified as Sanjay Patel and Kisan Baraiya,'' an official from Anand district said.

As many as 65 livestock also died in the torrential rains, he said. Several areas of Surat city were inundated, especially Vesu, Varachha and Amroli areas, severely affecting people's movement, an official said. According to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC), Olpad district in Surat received 102 mm rainfall during the day, while on Thursday, Kamrej, Surat city, Umarpada, and Mangrol received 201 mm, 175 mm, 161 mm and 147 mm rain respectively.

