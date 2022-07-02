Left Menu

Maha: Retaining wall of lake collapses amid heavy rains in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 19:16 IST
A retaining wall of a lake collapsed amid heavy downpour in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The retaining wall of Siddheshwar Talao in Patil Wadi collapsed around 5.15 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation. No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The portion of the wall that collapsed was 15 feet by 6 feet and the remaining portion of the structure is also in a precarious state, the official said.

Teams of local firemen and RDMC are clearing out the debris in the area, he added.

