Tropical storm Bonnie to become hurricane off Mexico coast Sunday

Tropical storm Bonnie is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane off the southwest coast of Mexico on Sunday evening, packing winds of up to 95 miles per hour (153 km/h), Mexico's national meteorological service said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tropical storm Bonnie is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane off the southwest coast of Mexico on Sunday evening, packing winds of up to 95 miles per hour (153 km/h), Mexico's national meteorological service said. Bonnie made landfall on Friday evening on the Caribbean coast near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border, bringing heavy rains across the region, before crossing over to the Pacific on Saturday.

Local media reported one death in El Salvador due to the storm. The hurricane may reach Category 2 classification on Monday night with winds of up to 110 miles per hour (177 km/h) before moving away from Mexico on Wednesday, according to the meteorological service.

The service warned that the forecasted hurricane could result in intense rains, mudslides, floods, strong wind gusts and ocean waves up to 16 feet (5 meters) along the country's southern Pacific coast.

