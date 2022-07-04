NDRF personnel saves cow from drowning in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

A NDRF personnel on Monday saved a cow from drowning in the swollen Nandakini river in Chamoli district.

The cow had slipped into the river while grazing in the hills above. The river is in spate following heavy rains over the past few days, the district disaster management office here said.

A National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel sprang into action immediately after being informed about the incident by the villagers.

They pulled the cow safely from the river with the help of ropes.

The rescue effort lasted several hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)