Mumbai: Car damaged in wall collapse

A car was damaged in a wall collapse in Khar area of Mumbai on Tuesday, though no injury was reported to anyone in the incident, a police official said.

The retaining wall of Shabina building on Zig Zag Road in Pali Hill locality collapsed due to heavy rains and the debris was cleared by BMC officials, he added.

