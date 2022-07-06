Left Menu

16-year-old boy drowns while clicking selfies with friends in Jamshedpur

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in Jharkhands East Singhbhum district on Wednesday when he was clicking selfies with his friends, police said.Vikrant Soni along with his brother and four friends went to the Kharkhai rivers Baroda Ghat in Bagbeda police station area of Jamshedpur, they said.When clicking selfies, he slipped into the river and the strong currents swept him away, police said.Vikrants friends panic and ran away, while his younger brother was trying to save him.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:26 IST
16-year-old boy drowns while clicking selfies with friends in Jamshedpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday when he was clicking selfies with his friends, police said.

Vikrant Soni along with his brother and four friends went to the Kharkhai river's Baroda Ghat in Bagbeda police station area of Jamshedpur, they said.

When clicking selfies, he slipped into the river and the strong currents swept him away, police said.

Vikrant's friends panic and ran away, while his younger brother was trying to save him. But he too started to drown, an officer said.

However, the locals rescued him, he said.

Vikrant's body was fished out by divers two hours later. He was a resident of Golpahari in Parsudih police station area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022