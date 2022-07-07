Left Menu

Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:20 IST
Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places of eastern Rajasthan while the western part of the state witnessed heavy to very heavy showers since Wednesday.

Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said.

Jaisalmer, Kota, Dabok, Bundi and Sirohi recorded 47 mm, 13.4 mm, 11 mm, 7 mm and 4.5 mm of rains from Thursday morning till evening.

The department has predicted heavy rain in Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Sirohi, Barmer, Jalore districts during till Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022