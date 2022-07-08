Left Menu

Light rain likely in city

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhis primary weather station, was recorded three notches above normal at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, was recorded three notches above normal at 29.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 is was 69 percent. Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in maximum temperature.

Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last seven days.

It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1. The city's air quality index (AQI) was in the satisfactory range around 8.05 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

