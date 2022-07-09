Maha: Lightning claims lives of two farm labourers

Two farm labourers died after being struck by lightning while they were working at a farm in Amravati district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when they were spraying insecticide on the crop near Jaamdol under Mahuli police station limits, they said.

The deceased were identified as Kishor Bhagwan Patil (42) and Avinash Shyamrav Nimbhorkar (35), both residents on Karajgaon village, the police said.

