L&T bags orders to build data centres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:25 IST
Larsen & Toubro
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged significant contracts to build data centers of capacities totaling 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The company will design, build, and would be involved in supply work, among others for the data centers and allied buildings including fit-outs.

The orders are bagged by the buildings and factories business of L&T Construction, a subsidiary of L&T.

The company classifies contracts worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as significant orders.

Further, the company has secured an order for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the 'Statue of Oneness'The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

The 108-feet high bronze statue is scheduled to be completed in 15 months.

