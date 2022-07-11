Left Menu

UP CM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of development projects in Gorakhpur on Tuesday

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 11-07-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 20:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of a host of development projects here on Tuesday, officials said. The chief minister will inaugurate 181 development projects worth over Rs 298 crores and lay foundation stone of 27 development works worth more than Rs 164 crore, they said.

The projects will benefit all the nine assembly constituencies of the district, they said.

The CM will also inaugurate the beautification work of famous Tarkulha Devi temple and lab and classrooms of Khajni Industrial Training Institute (ITI), officials said.

The development work to be inaugurated by Adityanath include 99 works of Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA), 42 projects of the Public Works Department besides those belonging to rural engineering department and others, officials said, adding that the chief minister will also address people on the occasion.

