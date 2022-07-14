Sree Kailas Group, Indospace set up new warehousing unit near Chennai

Industrial and logistical park developer Sree Kailas Group in association with Indospace has set up a new warehousing and industrial unit in neighbouring Kancheepuram district at an outlay of Rs 150 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company which has established more than two million square ft of warehousing space is planning to set up similar industrial and logistics parks in various places including Hyderabad, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, among others.

The latest project in Sunguvarchatram on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, about 45 km from here, is coming up on a 30 acre land, group chairman S Rajkumar said in a company statement.

''Sunguvarchatram has taken a leaf out of the Oragadam to emerge as latest industrial and logistics hub of South India. Mobile phone and electronic majors like Samsung, Dell, Motorola, Foxconn, have already established their manufacturing unit in this place,'' he said.

Located in Sriperumbudur Taluk in Kancheepuram district, Sunguvarchatram has already emerged as the largest electronic cluster in the country, he said.

