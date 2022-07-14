Left Menu

Odisha overcomes monsoon rain deficit: IMD

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:52 IST
Odisha overcomes monsoon rain deficit: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said.

The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall.

"Now we can say that rainfall across Odisha is normal and there is no deficit. Rainfall will continue till July 17," H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in several districts, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh, and heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Boudh and Angul.

"Under the influence of the low pressure area over south coastal Odisha and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with surface wind speed of 45-55 kmph is very likely off Odisha coast till Saturday.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Odisha coast and adjoining west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal till July 16," it said in a bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022