Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives

A hooch tragedy in Bihar's East Champaran district has resulted in nine deaths after consuming spurious liquor, leading to 15 arrests. Local officials confirmed that a murder case has been registered. Political tensions have risen as alcohol has been banned in the state since 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar's East Champaran district, the death toll from a hooch tragedy rose to nine after three more victims of spurious liquor consumption succumbed, officials reported on Sunday. The first death occurred on Thursday, escalating tensions in the region.

District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal stated that 15 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the fatalities in the Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari. A case of murder has been lodged, prompted by complaints from the victims' families.

The incident has sparked a heated political debate in a state where alcohol has been prohibited since 2016. A local police officer has been suspended for negligence, and a special investigation team has been tasked with probing the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs Modi: A Clash Over FCRA Amendments

Congress vs Modi: A Clash Over FCRA Amendments

 India
2
India Provides Lifeline to Afghanistan Amid Natural Disasters

India Provides Lifeline to Afghanistan Amid Natural Disasters

 India
3
Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission to China: Balancing Tensions and Defence

Cheng Li-wun's Peace Mission to China: Balancing Tensions and Defence

 Global
4
Tragic Collision: Wedding Return Ends in Fatal Accident

Tragic Collision: Wedding Return Ends in Fatal Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026