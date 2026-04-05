Tragedy Strikes Bihar: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives

In Bihar's East Champaran district, the death toll from a hooch tragedy rose to nine after three more victims of spurious liquor consumption succumbed, officials reported on Sunday. The first death occurred on Thursday, escalating tensions in the region.

District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal stated that 15 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the fatalities in the Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari. A case of murder has been lodged, prompted by complaints from the victims' families.

The incident has sparked a heated political debate in a state where alcohol has been prohibited since 2016. A local police officer has been suspended for negligence, and a special investigation team has been tasked with probing the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)