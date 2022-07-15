Odisha: 3 die in rain-related incidents

At least three persons, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Odisha's Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts, officials said.

While a mother and her five-year-old daughter died in Kandhamal district due to a wall collapse following heavy rain, another person was swept away in a swollen canal while crossing it in Malkangiri district, they said.

Both the districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday due to a low-pressure area over coastal Odisha, the officials said.

Chakapada in Kandhamal district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 14 cm, the met office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)