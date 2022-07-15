Left Menu

Odisha: 3 die in rain-related incidents

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-07-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 00:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least three persons, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Odisha's Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts, officials said.

While a mother and her five-year-old daughter died in Kandhamal district due to a wall collapse following heavy rain, another person was swept away in a swollen canal while crossing it in Malkangiri district, they said.

Both the districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday due to a low-pressure area over coastal Odisha, the officials said.

Chakapada in Kandhamal district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 14 cm, the met office said.

