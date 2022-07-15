Left Menu

UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted

Britain's Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red 'Extreme Heat' warning for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week when temperatures could reach record highs. "Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website.

"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website. "Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."

The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019. Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country, which requires social and healthcare services to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable.

The red, level 4, an alert is defined on the Met office website as being reached "when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups."

