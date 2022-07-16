Left Menu

Maha: MMRDA allowed to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 cr for infra projects

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:57 IST
Maha: MMRDA allowed to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 cr for infra projects
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Saturday gave permission to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 crore for infrastructure projects, an official said.

The Maharashtra government will stand guarantor for the loans and stamp duty on the government guarantee has been waived off for an amount of Rs 12,000 crore to be raised in the first phase, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Infrastructure projects, including metro rail works, Thane-Borivali underground route, Thane coastal road, Sewri-Worli Connector, worth Rs 1,74,940 crore are underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it added.

''The MMRDA has been allowed to raise loans up to Rs 60,000 crore for completion of these projects,'' the CMO statement said quoting a cabinet meeting decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022