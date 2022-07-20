Left Menu

Nissan Motor to invest over Rs 2 cr to upgrade Chengalpet medical college hospital

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-07-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 12:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor has committed an investment of over Rs two crore to upgrade the infrastructure at the medical college and hospital in the neighboring Chengalpet district, the company said on Wednesday.

In partnership with the non-governmental organization Hand-in-Hand (HiH India), the auto-major renovated the Medical Out-Patient Department (MOPD) and would also take up the construction of a new waiting hall at the hospital campus.

''Guided by our global vision of People First, Nissan India has been working on numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives in the areas of community development, road safety, health, and well-being, promoting equity by benefiting the most disadvantaged and marginalized groups,'' Nissan Motor Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement here.

''The new and renovated infrastructure at the hospital will serve a large number of Tamil Nadu residents and is a significant step forward in strengthening healthcare access..,'' he said.

The Medical Out-Patient Department was renovated recently, and was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Thamo' Anbarasan in the presence of senior government officials including Chengalpet district collect Ragul Nath, the statement said.

