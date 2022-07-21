LG VK Saxena rejects Delhi CM Kejriwal's Singapore travel proposal, says mayors' conference, not befitting attendance by CM
- Country:
- India
Delhi LG VK Saxena has rejected the AAP government's proposal for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1.
The LG advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday.
Sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA, and NDMC apart from the city government.
The LG said the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be 'inappropriate' for a chief minister to attend it.
The LG has also noted that a chief minister attending such a conference will set a bad precedent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
