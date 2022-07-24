Left Menu

UP: 3-yr-old mauled to death by wild animal

When she did not find him beside her the next morning, she along with her neighbours started searching for the boy, whose mutilated body was found around 200 metres away from his hut.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 24-07-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 21:33 IST
UP: 3-yr-old mauled to death by wild animal
A three-year-old boy died after being mauled by a wild animal in a village here, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night in Poore Matka village under the Unjh police station area of the district. Circle officer, Gyanpur, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Pandey said that Saroj Devi was sleeping in her hut along with her son Azad. When she did not find him beside her the next morning, she along with her neighbours started searching for the boy, whose mutilated body was found around 200 metres away from his hut. He said that the body of the child has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Neeraj Arya, an officer of the forest department, said that paw marks have been spotted at a few places, and it seems that the attacking animal could be a fox, wild dog or even a wolf.

''Due to rains, the paw marks have been washed away,'' he said and added that a search operation is going on in the area.

