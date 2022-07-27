Maha CM seeks long-term plan for police housing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asked the officials to draft a long-term master plan for providing housing to police personnel.

The chief minister held a meeting to take a stock of police housing schemes in the state during the day.

Police work during testing and challenging times for the safety of people and the government must ensure that they get affordable houses through state agencies such as MHADA, CIDCO, SRA as well cluster development schemes, he told reporters.

Funds will not be a problem for such projects, Shinde said, adding, ''we will consider innovative ways to raise funds.''

