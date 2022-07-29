Left Menu

CM Bhagwant Mann greenlights special drive to repair 4,465 km rural roads in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:04 IST
CM Bhagwant Mann greenlights special drive to repair 4,465 km rural roads in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a green signal to the Punjab Mandi Board for embarking on a special drive to widen, upgrade and strengthen 4,465 km of rural roads in the state.

At a review meeting of the board, he said strengthening the rural road network was the need of the hour and it must be done by adhering to the highest quality norms.

Mann gave his nod for repairing 4,465 km of the roads at a cost of Rs 692 crore, according to a statement.

To make Punjab clean, green and free of pollution, the chief minister gave a nod to developing a 'green belt' over 1,000 km of the road network. He asked the Punjab Mandi Board to plant two lakh saplings on this stretch of road and ensure they are maintained for two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022