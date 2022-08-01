Fire breaks out at private hospital in MP's Jabalpur

A fire broke out at a private hospital here on Monday and efforts were on to evacuate patients from the medical facility, police said.

There was no immediate word on any casualty.

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.

Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital.

The SP said fire tenders and personnel were engaged in dousing the flames.

