Left Menu

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Diego | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:25 IST
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAAstrobio)

Astrobiologists at Scripps Research have discovered a new set of chemical reactions that could explain how life began on Earth billions of years ago. The researchers, supported by the NASA Astrobiology Program, believe that the chemical reactions could have taken place on ancient Earth at a time when the first living cells appeared.

The newly-discovered chemical reactions use cyanide, ammonia, and carbon dioxide - all thought to be common on the early earth - to produce amino acids and nucleic acids, the building blocks of proteins and DNA.

The new set of reactions not only gives researchers insight into the chemistry of the early earth but is also useful in certain manufacturing processes, such as the generation of custom-labelled biomolecules from inexpensive starting materials, according to a media release by Scripps Research.

"We've come up with a new paradigm to explain this shift from prebiotic to biotic chemistry. We think the kind of reactions we've described are probably what could have happened on early earth," says Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy, PhD, an associate professor of chemistry at Scripps Research, and lead author of the new paper.

The paper titled "Prebiotic synthesis of α-amino acids and orotate from α-ketoacids potentiates transition to extant metabolic pathways" was published July 28, 2022 in the journal Nature Chemistry.

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022