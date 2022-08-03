Odisha govt allots land to businesses to fast-track investment proposals worth Rs 766cr
The Odisha government allotted land to several industrial units to fast-track 13 investment proposals worth Rs 766 crore, an official release said.
These proposed projects can provide direct employment opportunities to around 8,600 people, it said.
At a meeting at the Loka Seba Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised that these units should employ ''more and more Odia youths'', the official release said.
The indirect jobs for supply chain, small businesses, transportation and communication and others will be more than double the direct employment, it stated.
Approving the allotment of land, Mohapatra directed the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation to follow up for ''early grounding and timely completion of the construction works''.
The units are mostly from labour-intensive sectors like apparel, sports equipment and unmanned aerial-system manufacturing, logistics park, data centre and food processing.
They were allotted land in the Khurda food processing park, Chhatabar industrial estate and Chandaka Infocity estate, it added.
