Woman falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand while taking selfie; dies

A 28-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died after falling into a gorge while taking a selfie on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, the State Disaster Response Force said on Wednesday. The woman, Priyanka, a resident of Moradabad, was returning from Kedarnath to Rishikesh in a car on Tuesday. She stopped to take selfie near Kaudiyala area and fell into the gorge at around 8 pm, SDRF in-charge (Dhalwala) Kavindra Sajwan said. The official said a rescue operation was immediately launched, but the body could only be traced on Wednesday due to the darkness.

