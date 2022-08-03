Left Menu

Woman falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand while taking selfie; dies

A 28-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died after falling into a gorge while taking a selfie on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, the State Disaster Response Force said on Wednesday. She stopped to take selfie near Kaudiyala area and fell into the gorge at around 8 pm, SDRF in-charge Dhalwala Kavindra Sajwan said.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 03-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:42 IST
Woman falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand while taking selfie; dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died after falling into a gorge while taking a selfie on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, the State Disaster Response Force said on Wednesday. The woman, Priyanka, a resident of Moradabad, was returning from Kedarnath to Rishikesh in a car on Tuesday. She stopped to take selfie near Kaudiyala area and fell into the gorge at around 8 pm, SDRF in-charge (Dhalwala) Kavindra Sajwan said. The official said a rescue operation was immediately launched, but the body could only be traced on Wednesday due to the darkness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022