China moving from choosing peaceful resolution towards use of force - Blinken
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 06-08-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 11:42 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that China's latest actions on Taiwan was moving away from a practice of resolving issues peacefully, to coercion and towards use of force.
At a news conference in Manila with his Philippines counterpart, Blinken also chided China for retaliatory actions that went beyond firing missiles to walking away from climate change talks. He said the United States would work to ensure communication channels remain open to prevent miscommunication.
