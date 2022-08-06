Left Menu

Land of defunct thermal plant in Bathinda to be developed in planned manner: Pb minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:16 IST
Land of defunct thermal plant in Bathinda to be developed in planned manner: Pb minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab government will develop 1,464 acres of land of the now-closed Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant in a planned manner in Bathinda, state Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said on Saturday.

Inspecting the site, the minister directed the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) officials that the survey of the land should be done by IIT Kanpur to ensure the optimum use of space.

He said the AAP government will leave no stone unturned to convert ''this eyesore of Bathinda'' into a land of opportunities.

After holding marathon meetings with resident welfare associations and developers, the minister also visited Urban Estates 6 and 7 and asked the BDA officials to develop these sites within a given time frame to ensure their planned development.

''The Punjab government has a crystal clear vision for urban development unlike previous governments, which created a mess,'' he said.

In an event in Sunam, Arora said an industrial estate will be set up in the area to boost industrial activity.

He was addressing an interactive session with industrialists and businessmen at SUS College, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022