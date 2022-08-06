Land of defunct thermal plant in Bathinda to be developed in planned manner: Pb minister

Punjab government will develop 1,464 acres of land of the now-closed Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Power Plant in a planned manner in Bathinda, state Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said on Saturday.

Inspecting the site, the minister directed the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) officials that the survey of the land should be done by IIT Kanpur to ensure the optimum use of space.

He said the AAP government will leave no stone unturned to convert ''this eyesore of Bathinda'' into a land of opportunities.

After holding marathon meetings with resident welfare associations and developers, the minister also visited Urban Estates 6 and 7 and asked the BDA officials to develop these sites within a given time frame to ensure their planned development.

''The Punjab government has a crystal clear vision for urban development unlike previous governments, which created a mess,'' he said.

In an event in Sunam, Arora said an industrial estate will be set up in the area to boost industrial activity.

He was addressing an interactive session with industrialists and businessmen at SUS College, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)