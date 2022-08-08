Stop mocking Parliament: Derek O'Brien hits out at govt for ending monsoon session before schedule
TMC MP Derek OBrien on Monday hit out at the government over its decision to cut short the Monsoon session of Parliament.Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Monday.This is the seventh consecutive time parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking Parliament.
''This is the seventh consecutive time parliament session has been cut short. Stop mocking #Parliament. We will fight for its sanctity and prevent PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from turning this great institution into the Gujarat Gymkhana,'' O'Brien said in a tweet. PTI ASG SRY
