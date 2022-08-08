Heavy rains wreak havoc in Arunachal, 1 killed

A woman was killed in Itanagar's Lobi-Panchali area on Monday after her house was swept away in a landslide triggered by a swollen stream amid incessant rains, police said.

The woman, identified as Rina Gwala, was a daily wager from Assam. She lived in a makeshift house, which was swept away by the landslide around 4.30 am, they said.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in Arunachal Pradesh with the swollen Papu river in Naharlagun leaving a trail of devastation in the Down Press Colony, officials said.

Ten temporary houses were totally damaged, while 11 cars and two-wheeler were washed away by the flood water, they said.

In the Tawang district near the China border, the rains have devastated several roads in Lumla subdivision, snapping connectivity.

A General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) canteen, a garage, two shops and a car were washed away by a landslide at Zero Point in Mangnam village, Lumla legislator Jambey Tashi told PTI over the phone.

All efforts are being made to restore communication and rehabilitate the victims, he said.

