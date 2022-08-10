Left Menu

Murder for gain motive behind Kerala woman's killing by migrant worker: Police

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:56 IST
Murder for gain appears to be the motive behind the recent killing of a 67-year-old woman in the state capital of Kerala by a migrant worker, hailing from West Bengal, who was later caught in Tamil Nadu.

Thiruvananthapuram city Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar on Wednesday said around six sovereigns of gold jewellery worn by the victim was missing and therefore, it was suspected that murder for gain was the motive.

Speaking to reporters here, the officer said the accused had easy access to the house as he was known to the woman since he and five others were working at an under-construction house nearby.

The accused went to the victim's home after her husband had left for a wedding, a scuffle took place inside the house, he stabbed her in the neck and then strangled her before dumping her body in a nearby well, the officer told reporters.

Thereafter, he went back to the construction site, where he was staying, changed his clothes and tried to go back to his native place via Chennai, but was caught there by the Railway Protection Force, the officer said giving details of the chain of events leading up to the arrest of the accused.

Kumar said more information would be available only after his sustained interrogation for which police would be seeking his custody from the court.

He also said police were trying to verify whether the other workers at the site had any role in the crime.

