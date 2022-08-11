Left Menu

MeT dept forecasts heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:03 IST
The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in most parts of Rajasthan for the next five days.

It has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions.

According to the MeT department, some places in Banswara and Pratapgarh districts saw very heavy rains while heavy rains were recorded in Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Udaipur and Sirohi districts.

Danpur in Banswara recorded the highest rainfall of 201 mm in 24 hours, the weather office said.

According to a Jaipur Meteorological Centre spokesperson, 37 mm rain was recorded in Chittorgarh, 24 mm at Chhabra in Baran, 16 mm in Udaipur, 6.5 mm in Kota, 5.5 mm in Dungarpur and 3.5 mm rainfall in Banswara from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday.

He said while light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places in East Rajasthan, heavy rainfall is expected in several parts in the next few days. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at some places in West Rajasthan on August 12, 13 and 15.

He said with the forming of a new low pressure area in Bay of Bengal from August 13, there is a strong possibility of an increase in rainfall in the state from August 15.

