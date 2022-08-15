India has solution to global warming, other environmental issues: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has a solution to the problem of global warming and other environmental issues confronting the world today.

Addressing the nation for the ninth consecutive time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said India attracts the attention of the world when ''we talk about lifestyle for environment''.

''We know how to live in sync with nature. We love nature. The environmental problems confronting the world today… We have a way to resolve the problem of global warming. Our ancestors have shown it to us,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi had proposed the one-word mass movement ''LIFE'' at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow in November last year.

Subsequently, he launched 'Lifestyle for the Environment – LIFE Movement' on June 5 this year.

The vision of 'LIFE' is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with the planet and does not harm it. The people who live such a lifestyle can be called ''Pro-Planet People''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)