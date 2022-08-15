Chhattisgarh: 5 of family killed in house wall collapse in Kanker after heavy rains

Left Menu

A couple and their three children were killed on Monday after a wall of their house collapsed in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district which has been witnessing incessant rains since the last two days, officials said.The incident took place in the morning at Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when Parimal Malik, his wife and their three children were sleeping in their mud house, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said.As per preliminary information, a wall of the house crashed on them.

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 15-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:41 IST
A couple and their three children were killed on Monday after a wall of their house collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district which has been witnessing incessant rains since the last two days, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning at Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when Parimal Malik, his wife and their three children were sleeping in their mud house, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said.

As per preliminary information, a wall of the house crashed on them. All the five family members died on the spot, she said.

After being alerted, a team of the district administration and police officials went to the spot on a boat as the area has been cut off from the main road due to the overflowing Korenar river, the official said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed Kanker district administration to provide compensation to the victims' family under provisions of Revenue Book Circular (RBC), a government statement said.

Shukla said officials have been directed to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased under the RBC provisions.

The collector and Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha also went to Pakhanjore, which witnessed heavy downpour in the last two days affecting normal life, to assess the situation. Kanker district recorded 143.2 mm rainfall between Sunday evening and Monday morning, a government official said.

