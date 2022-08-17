Odd News Roundup: Turkish scorpion farmer milks arachnids for their expensive venom

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Turkish scorpion farmer milks arachnids for their expensive venom

Thousands of scorpions, housed in transparent plastic boxes, line the walls of a breeding laboratory in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province, waiting for personnel to milk their expensive venom used to produce medicine. Using a pair of tweezers and tongs, lab employees remove the scorpions from the boxes and wait as they squeeze a tiny drop of venom from their needles into a receptacle. The venom is then frozen and turned into powder before it is sold.

