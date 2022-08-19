Left Menu

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to attend regional fisheries meetings in Kiribati

“Fisheries are a critical resource for the Pacific region. Even more so, given the impact of COVID-19 on the economies of the Pacific region,” Rino Tirikatene said.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to attend regional fisheries meetings in Kiribati
The FFCMIN is an annual Ministerial meeting of the members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency. It is focused on the region’s tuna fisheries.  Image Credit: Flickr
Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene will travel to Tarawa, Kiribati to represent New Zealand at the 19th Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Committee Ministerial Meeting (FFCMIN), and 3rd Regional Fisheries Ministerial Meeting (RFMM).

"Fisheries are a critical resource for the Pacific region. Even more so, given the impact of COVID-19 on the economies of the Pacific region," Rino Tirikatene said.

"Aotearoa New Zealand works closely with the members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency. We have a shared interest in the sustainable management of the region's tuna fisheries," Rino Tirikatene said.

The FFCMIN is an annual Ministerial meeting of the members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency. It is focused on the region's tuna fisheries.

The RFMM will focus on non-tuna related coastal fisheries and aquaculture issues of regional significance, and broader fisheries and oceans issues such as climate change and marine pollution.

"Aotearoa New Zealand's representation at these meetings will reinforce our close partnership with the Pacific, and support Pacific regional solidarity."

"We need to work together to address regional challenges such as the impact of COVID-19 and climate change on fisheries."

The Under-Secretary is scheduled to depart on Friday 19 August for Tarawa.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

