French island of Corsica faces more rain after storms which left several dead

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-08-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 11:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The French Mediterranean island of Corsica faced more heavy rain on Friday after a violent storm ripped across the region the previous day, resulting in several deaths.

Five people died and around twenty others were injured after the unexpected storm had battered Corsica on Thursday.

Hail, heavy rain and winds peaking at 224 km per hour (140 mph) swept the island on Thursday morning. Two of the victims were killed when trees fell in campsites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

