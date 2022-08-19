Left Menu

First indigenous monkeypox test kit released

The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone AMTZ on Friday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:42 IST
First indigenous monkeypox test kit released
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox was launched at the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) on Friday. Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood. The Transasia-Erba monkeypox RT-PCR kit is highly sensitive, but an easy-to-use test with uniquely formulated primer and probe for enhanced accuracy.

Founder-chairman of Transasia Suresh Vazirani said the kit would help in early detection and better management of the infection which the WHO declared as a public health emergency of international concern.

Scientific Secretary Arabinda Mitra, former Director General of ICMR Balram Bhargava, adviser in the Department of Biotechnology Alka Sharma and others were present at the launch-function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022