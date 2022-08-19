NASA selects four mission proposals to study exploding stars, galaxies, and nearby stars

NASA has selected four mission proposals including missions that would study exploding stars, distant clusters of galaxies, and nearby galaxies and stars for further study.

The agency has selected two Astrophysics Medium Explorer missions and two Explorer Missions of Opportunity to conduct mission concept studies. After a detailed evaluation, NASA plans to select one Mission of Opportunity and one Medium Explorer in 2024 to proceed with implementation and the selected missions will be targeted for launch in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

"From studying the evolution of galaxies to explosive, high-energy events, these proposals are inspiring in their scope and creativity to explore the unknown in our universe," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

.@NASA has selected 4 mission proposals for further study from @NASAUniverse's Explorer Program. From studying the evolution of galaxies to explosive, high-energy events, these proposals are inspiring in their scope & creativity to explore the unknown in our universe. pic.twitter.com/XaSKTgc8AK — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) August 18, 2022

Below are the selected mission proposals:

UltraViolet EXplorer (UVEX) - would conduct a deep survey of the whole sky in two bands of ultraviolet light, to provide new insights into galaxy evolution and the lifecycle of stars.

Survey and Time-domain Astrophysical Research Explorer (STAR-X) - would be able to turn rapidly to point a sensitive wide-field X-ray telescope and an ultraviolet telescope at transient cosmic sources, such as supernova explosions and active galaxies.

Moon Burst Energetics All-sky Monitor (MoonBEAM) - would see almost the whole sky at any time, watching for bursts of gamma rays from distant cosmic explosions and rapidly alerting other telescopes to study the source.

A LargE Area burst Polarimeter (LEAP) - would study gamma-ray bursts from the energetic jets launched during the formation of a black hole after the explosive death of a massive star, or in the merger of compact objects.

These proposals were submitted to the agency's Explorers Program designed to provide frequent, low-cost access to space using principal investigator-led space science investigations relevant to the Science Mission Directorate's astrophysics and heliophysics programs.