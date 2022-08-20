Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-08-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 16:06 IST
Four killed in wall collapse incidents in Odisha
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Four people, including two girls, have been killed in incidents of wall collapse following heavy rain in Odisha on Friday night, a senior official said.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said that two people died in Mayurbhanj district, and one each in Balasore and Keonjhar districts.

A woman was killed, while her husband was critically injured when the wall of their house in Tikarpada village in Mahadeijoda panchayat in Sadar block of Keonjhar district collapsed while they were asleep on the previous night.

The woman, identified as Dutika Behera, died on the spot, while her husband, Kanhu Charan Behera, was rescued by villagers and admitted to a hospital.

Two sisters, identified as 12-year-old Niharika Giri and five-year-old Sweety Giri, died in a similar manner in Lohakani Bholabeda village in Bishoi Police Station area in Mayurbhanj district.

A student died while two others were critically injured when a wall in a school in Madhupura village in Baliapala block in Balasore district collapsed on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

