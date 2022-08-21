Left Menu

Somali forces end siege at Mogadishu hotel - AFP tweet

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 03:40 IST
Somali forces end siege at Mogadishu hotel - AFP tweet

Somali forces have ended the siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the AFP news agency said in a tweet on Saturday, citing a security commander.

"The gunmen are dead," the commander told AFP, adding that a press briefing would be held Sunday morning. At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked the hotel.

The attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022