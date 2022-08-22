Left Menu

Police: Bag found at Stockholm festival had an explosive

The surrounding area was cordoned off and traffic was temporarily rerouted, police said.A bomb squad neutralised the content of the bag on the spot.It is only after the investigation at the national forensic centre that we can say whether the dangerous object was functional, said Erik kerlund, local police manager.The police department said it was working widely, interviewing witnesses and examining photo and video images.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:54 IST
Police: Bag found at Stockholm festival had an explosive
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A bag with an explosive charge was found in a Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and police have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted public destruction, police in Sweden said on Monday.

On Sunday, a bag was found and its content was immediately "assessed as dangerous''. The surrounding area was cordoned off and traffic was temporarily rerouted, police said.

A bomb squad neutralised the content of the bag on the spot.

"It is only after the investigation at the national forensic centre that we can say whether the dangerous object was functional,'' said Erik Åkerlund, local police manager.

The police department said it was working "widely,'' interviewing witnesses and examining photo and video images. At the moment no one is in custody.

Police said the bag was found at 9.40 pm on Sunday.

The Aftonbladet newspaper said it was left near the Cafe Opera, a famous nightclub.

The five-day Stockholm Culture Festival ended on Sunday with a concert by Iranian pop singer Ebi, whose real name is Ebrahim Hamedi and who is a known Iranian dissident.

The free festival included musical acts, activities and performances in six areas across the Swedish capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022